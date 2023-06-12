Advertisement
Donald Trump used ‘Air’ in a 2024 campaign ad. It wasn’t a slam dunk with its stars

Ben Affleck in a blue and red windbreaker and big sunglasses sitting behind a desk with his hands clasped
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in “Air.”
(Amazon Studios)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Using a monologue from “Air” to promote your 2024 presidential run? That’s a foul if you ask stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The longtime collaborators and Artists Equity co-founders fired back at Former President Trump, who lifted audio from the film in a recent ad for his 2024 presidential bid. In a statement shared with The Times on Monday, the production company condemned the recently indicted president, who did not ask for permission to use parts of “Air.”

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from ‘Air’ being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” Artists Equity said.

Movies

The statement continued: “Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from ‘Air’ by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

The campaign ad in question was shared to Trump’s Truth Social account on Friday.

“Air,” which was directed by Affleck and premiered at SXSW in March, chronicles the creation of Nike’s beloved Air Jordan shoe line. In the film, Damon’s Sonny Vaccaro speaks on money, legacy and greatness to motivate eventual basketball GOAT Michael Jordan to become the face of the Nike brand. In the Trump ad, the inspirational lines score slow-motion videos of Trump walking in front of helicopters emblazoned with his name, clips from his 2017 inauguration and snippets from news coverage of his indictment.

The social media ad closes with shots of Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats and chanting. “USA.” in a convention center.

Trump, who was indicted on 37 federal charges Friday, has a history of using artists’ works without their permission to promote his presidential run. In 2020, Neil Young sued Trump for using his music to promote a “campaign of ignorance and hate.” Five years prior, Young condemned Trump’s use of his music, specifically the song “Rockin’ in the Free World,” during the announcement of his presidential candidacy in 2015.

Other musicians who have condemned Trump for playing their music at his rallies without permission include Adele, Aerosmith, Queen and the Rolling Stones.

Trump announced his 2024 presidential run in November 2022. President Biden made his 2024 reelection bid official in April.

Movies

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

