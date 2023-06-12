Worried about your catalytic converter getting stolen? Los Angeles police have new technology to combat that

A photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department shows stolen catalytic converters that were recovered. The LAPD is unveiling new technology that will make it harder for thieves to steal catalytic converters.

Responding to a surge of catalytic converter thefts, the Los Angeles Police Department has unveiled new technology that will make it harder for thieves to steal the valuable emission control device.

The Los Angeles police have already held events for people to have their cars’ vehicle identification numbers etched by hand onto their catalytic converters to make it easier to track the car parts if they get stolen.

Now, the department is introducing a new Insta-Etch marking device that will engrave all of the digits automatically through a high-temperature spray paint, according to an LAPD news release. The device was obtained via grant funds, is hand-held, portable and Bluetooth-enabled.

The new device was introduced at a press event last week and the LAPD plans to hold monthly etching events in the future to allow the public access to the technology, according to LAPD Capt. Gary Walters. The service is free to the public.

The department is trying to find more funding to increase access to the devices, according to ABC7.

Templates that read “Marked by LAPD” will also be emblazoned on the car parts to deter catalytic converter theft. At a news conference last week, LAPD also highlighted several anti-theft devices, including catalytic cable shields and cages, and car alarms.

Residents and business owners can call (323) 561-3259 to book an appointment.

Police Chief Michel Moore said earlier this year that there has been a “stark increase” in catalytic converter thefts in Los Angeles in 2023, with 406 more reported incidents in the first five weeks of 2023 compared with that same time period in 2022.

Cars with catalytic converters are targeted by thieves because of the part’s high concentration of precious metals.