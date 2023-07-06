Today’s Headlines: Monday may have been Earth’s warmest day on record

A visitor to Signal Hill seeks respite from hotter temperatures inland. Preliminary data show Monday and Tuesday were the hottest days on record in terms of global average temperature.

Hello, it’s Thursday, July 6, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

A global record for the hottest day ever

Californians sweltering under the first heat wave of the season — you’re not alone.

Researchers this week announced that Monday may have been the hottest day recorded on Earth, a record that lasted all of a day.

While scientists still need to verify global average temperature figures to officially cement this week’s sweltering milestones, experts say the data reflect the continued effects of climate change and may not be the last records set this year, given the return of El Niño.

L.A. hotel workers back on the job, say more strikes to come

Thousands of service workers at 19 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties returned to work Wednesday after three days of strikes over the busy Fourth of July weekend.

According to Unite Here Local 11 spokeswoman Maria Hernandez, workers from what she described as a first wave of walkouts returned to work Wednesday “to make room for [workers at] other hotels who have also authorized a strike to walk out.”

All but one of those 19 hotels immediately welcomed workers back on the job Wednesday morning. Contracts expired at midnight Friday for 61 Southern California hotel sites where workers are represented by Unite Here Local 11.

How affirmative action was used as an insult

People of color know the sting of a certain type of insinuation. It can arise in the classroom or workplace, and take the form of a subtle snub, a direct insult or sidelong glance. The implication, they say, is clear: that others believe they’re there only because of affirmative action.

An unintended consequence of a policy meant to boost diversity is that it can be wielded like a weapon to make people feel like they don’t belong, like everyone else in the room thinks they got admitted or promoted because of their skin color. Even though the Supreme Court struck down race-based college admissions, Black and Latino Americans told The Times they wonder if this stigma will persist.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

CALIFORNIA

Fourth of July fireworks create terrible air quality across the L.A. region. Air quality in some parts of Southern California dropped to hazardous levels shortly after the Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Imelda Padilla is installed as a temporary Los Angeles City Council member. Council members wanted to install Padilla before their three-week break began this week.

Pioneering breast cancer surgeon Susan Love dies at 75. Dr. Love encouraged patients to take an active role in their care and created a comprehensive guide to breast cancer long before the internet.

NATION-WORLD

Suspicious powder found in the White House common area while Biden was away was cocaine. Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, officials said.

Millions left with no aid as West Africa suffers the worst hunger crisis in 10 years, U.N. says. The United Nations food agency says millions of hungry people in West Africa are left without aid because it is struggling with limited funding.

Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double the needed signatures for a fall ballot measure. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights said they dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office in downtown Columbus.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Adele fires back at rude concertgoers throwing things onstage with an f-bomb. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette and throwing s— onstage? Have you seen that?” Adele asked during a break in songs, while patrolling her stage and armed with a T-shirt cannon. “I f—ing dare you.” The crowd started cheering.

‘The Idol’ is over for now but the Weeknd urges fans to ‘continue to push the vision.’ The Weeknd says he’s thankful for “The Idol” as the controversial show’s fate remains uncertain at HBO.

Review: Tom Cruise is out to save the movies. Is ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ enough? Ludicrously entertaining and even more ludicrously titled, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” doesn’t just rack up the miles in style. It’s also a gleaming advertisement for Hollywood itself, a celebration and a reminder of how profoundly the movies have shaped our views of the world.

BUSINESS

Meta looks to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads. The app could be the latest headache for Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion and has been making changes that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users, including new daily limits on the number of tweets people can view.

UPS labor talks stall as union balks over ‘unacceptable’ offer. More than 300,000 United Parcel Service Inc. workers are closer to striking after the company failed to reach an agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, threatening to plunge the U.S. supply chain into disruption if a deal isn’t reached this month.

SPORTS

Rose Zhang has everyone’s attention at the U.S. Women’s Open. She is two tournaments into her professional career, now facing the strongest test in women’s golf, and she already is talked about as much as anyone at Pebble Beach.

Evan Phillips blows save as Pirates rally to beat Dodgers. Fatigue finally caught up with Phillips after all, contributing to him giving up three runs and blowing the save in the top of the ninth inning that cost the Dodgers in a 9-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Galaxy hold off LAFC in front of a record crowd at Rose Bowl. When the MLS schedule-makers gave the Galaxy a second home date with crosstown rival LAFC this season, the team decided to hold that game at the Rose Bowl, where the Galaxy played during the league’s first six seasons. That paid off handsomely at the gate, with Tuesday’s match and the postgame fireworks show drawing a league-record crowd announced at 82,110.

OPINION

Opinion: Angry about the Supreme Court? Blame Congress. Congress’ appeasement and retreat are responsible for the belligerent court we have today. Instead of simply decrying the court’s overreach, we need to seriously address Congress’ underreach.

Opinion: How should you offer help to someone you perceive as disabled? “When I am asked how I wish others would behave toward someone like me, who appears physically limited, my answer is simple: Don’t immediately rush for the save,” Meg Zucker writes.

ONLY IN L.A.

A traveler walks through the passenger tunnel at the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (Associated Press)

On the busiest days of the next few weeks, authorities expect more than 230,000 travelers and 85,000 cars per day at LAX.

Here is a quick rundown on what’s new, what’s coming and what might ease your way, whether you’re flying from LAX this summer or just doing a pickup or drop-off.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Althea Gibson holds trophies she won by capturing the national women’s singles tennis championship at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, N.Y. (Associated Press)

On July 6, 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win the Wimbledon singles championship.

The daughter of a South Carolina sharecropper integrated Wimbledon in 1951 and won the French Open title in 1956. But it was in 1957 — when she won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open at Forest Hills, N.Y. — that her history-making reputation was made.

When she died of respiratory failure in 2003, The Times wrote about Gibson’s life as a pioneer in sports.

