Adele fires back at rude concertgoers throwing things onstage with an f-bomb

Adele has scolded rude concertgoers over a recent spate of incidents where fans have thrown items at performers onstage during other concerts, according to videos posted on TikTok this week during the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette and throwing s— onstage? Have you seen that?” Adele asked during a break in songs, while patrolling her stage and armed with a T-shirt cannon. “I f—ing dare you.” The crowd started cheering.

Singer Bebe Rexha got a black eye and needed stitches after a concertgoer pelted the singer in the face with a cellphone during a New York show on June 18. A 27-year-old New Jersey resident, Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault in the incident.

“I was trying to see if I could hit [Rexha] with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvagna said, according to court records.

On June 28, country star Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the face with a bracelet thrown by an audience member during a show in Boise, Idaho.

After leaving the stage, Ballerini came back and urged fans to be careful, adding: “Don’t throw things, you know?”

Singer-songwriter Ava Max was slapped onstage by a concertgoer during a recent L.A. show.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” she tweeted. “He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”