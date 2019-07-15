Apollo 11: 50 years since the moon landing

There are 6 stories.
1
2The three presidents of the lunar decade played substantial roles — and were intimately affected — by the effort to reach the moon.
3Retired astronaut Wally Schirra spoke for the world with his commentary for CBS News during the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969: “Thank you, television, for letting us watch this one.”
4A cornucopia of space race documentaries greets the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
5The passage of half a century has blurred many of the reasons that the United States was able to accomplish what seemed like science fiction: the July 20, 1969, landing of Apollo 11 on the moon.
6As the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing approaches, the women who helped America’s space efforts are reflecting on their often unheralded roles — and the indignities they endured.