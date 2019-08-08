Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired

Police on Thursday arrested an armed man who showed up at a Walmart store in Springfield, Mo., wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Springfield police posted on Facebook that “an armed individual” was arrested. No shots were fired.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas saying that the man showed up wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun. Lucas said the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Lucas said an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.

He said: “His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that.”

The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart left 22 people dead.