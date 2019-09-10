Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. gang fugitive arrested after SWAT standoff in Nevada

Terry Williams
Terry Williams’ record includes arrests in connection with attempted murder, drug trafficking, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.
(Washoe County, Nev., sheriff’s office)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2019
9:10 PM
SPARKS, Nev. — 

A Los Angeles gang fugitive with an extensive violent criminal record has been arrested in Nevada after a standoff with a SWAT team in Sparks.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force had been looking for 42-year-old Terry Williams since May, when he walked away from a halfway house in Las Vegas where he was under federal supervision after his conviction for felony possession of a weapon.

A member of the Compton Crips, Williams has a record that includes arrests in connection with attempted murder, drug trafficking, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Federal agents and local law officers tracked him to a Sparks address Tuesday on the edge of Reno near Interstate 80.

He was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff. He’s being held in the Washoe County jail without bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

