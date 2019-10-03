Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Activist couple reportedly shot dead in tense Iraqi city

Iraq Protests
Anti-government protesters set fires and block roads while security forces fire tear gas during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 3, 2019
2:02 AM
BAGHDAD — 

Iraqi security officials say unknown assailants shot and killed an Iraqi activist and his wife on Thursday in the southern city of Basra.

The officials say Hussein Adel Madani, a cartoonist, was shot dead along with his wife, Sara Madani, by masked gunmen who stormed their house in the city amid ongoing unrest and protests gripping the country.

The well-known activists had been taking part in protests in the city Wednesday night. They were shot dead a few hours later. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Zahra, who was unharmed.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which is the latest in a string of assassinations targeting activists in Basra in the past year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
