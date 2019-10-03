Activist couple reportedly shot dead in tense Iraqi city

BAGHDAD —
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which is the latest in a string of assassinations targeting activists in Basra in the past year.
Iraqi security officials say unknown assailants shot and killed an Iraqi activist and his wife on Thursday in the southern city of Basra.
The officials say Hussein Adel Madani, a cartoonist, was shot dead along with his wife, Sara Madani, by masked gunmen who stormed their house in the city amid ongoing unrest and protests gripping the country.
The well-known activists had been taking part in protests in the city Wednesday night. They were shot dead a few hours later. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Zahra, who was unharmed.
