Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Incumbent Matt Bevin concedes to Andy Beshear in Kentucky governor’s race

Matt Bevin
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in November.
(Timothy D. Easley / Associated Press)
Nov. 14, 2019
11:49 AM
Share
FRANKFORT, Ky. — 

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin conceded to Democratic nemesis Andy Beshear on Thursday, putting an end to Kentucky’s bitterly fought governor’s race.

Bevin, an ally of President Trump’s, made the dramatic announcement outside his statehouse office on the same day election officials across Kentucky double-checked vote totals at his request.

“We’re going to have a change in the governorship based upon the vote of the people,” Bevin said at the news conference.

Members of Bevin’s administration watched solemnly as the pugnacious governor graciously wished Beshear — currently the state’s attorney general — well in his new role.

Advertisement

“I truly want the best for Andy Beshear as he moves forward. I genuinely want him to be successful, I genuinely want this state to be successful,” Bevin said.

Last week’s final election results showed Bevin trailing Beshear by more than 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast, a margin of less than four-tenths of one percentage point.

World & Nation
Republican Kentucky governor faces big decision in contested election
Matt Bevin
World & Nation
Republican Kentucky governor faces big decision in contested election
Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin faces a growing chorus urging him to accept the results of a recanvass of last week’s election count unless he can point to evidence of substantial voter fraud.

In the days after the election, Bevin had steadfastly refused to concede while asserting, without offering evidence, that there had been “irregularities” in the voting.

Advertisement

Bevin, however, faced a growing chorus of state Republicans urging him to accept the results of Thursday’s recanvass unless he could point to evidence of substantial voter fraud.

Beshear, the son of a former two-term Kentucky governor, already declared victory and has been preparing to become governor in December.

The Kentucky contest was watched closely for early signs of how the impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republicans. Bevin railed against the inquiry and illegal immigration in trying to nationalize the race, while Beshear kept his focus on state issues such as education, healthcare and pensions.

Advertisement

World & NationPolitics
Newsletter
Get our Today's Headlines newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement