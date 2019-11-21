Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on fraud, breach of trust and bribery charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the Israeli Justice Ministry said Thursday.

The prime minister, who is the country’s longest-serving leader, has strenuously denied any wrongdoing, calling allegations against him a politically motivated witch hunt.

The allegations against Netanyahu include accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from business figures, including luxury items like cigars and Champagne. He is also accused of handing out political favors in exchange for more favorable coverage by an Israeli newspaper and an online outlet.

Netanyahu could face a 10-year prison sentence if found guilty of bribery. Fraud and breach of trust are punishable by a maximum of three years in prison.

The announcement came shortly before Atty. Gen. Avichai Mandelblit planned to hold a nationally televised news conference.

Under an untested Israeli law, a sitting prime minister does not have to resign if accused of criminal charges. Netanyahu, a caretaker prime minister, is expected to request parliamentary immunity.

But the bombshell disclosure could make it difficult for him to remain in office.

Tarnopolsky is a special correspondent. This story will be updated.

