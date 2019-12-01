New Orleans shooting leaves 11 wounded on the edge of the French Quarter

New Orleans police said that, early Sunday morning, 11 people were shot on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

A statement from police said two people were in critical condition and no arrests had been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told the Times-Picayune/the New Orleans Advocate that a person of interest had been detained.

Police said 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend college football game between rivals Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.