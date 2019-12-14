Earthquake: 6.8 quake strikes near Hagonoy, Philippines

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake was reported Sunday near Hagonoy, Philippines, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tsunami Warning System.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was two miles from Guihing, three miles from Padada and five miles from Digos, Philippines. No tsunami warnings were issued.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 17.52 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do beforeand during an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.