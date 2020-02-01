Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

‘Parasite,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ win top Writers Guild Awards

2020 Writers Guild Awards
Han Jin Won, a Writers Guild Award co-nominee with Bong Joon Ho for original screenplay for their film “Parasite,” poses at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 1.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 1, 2020
8:43 PM
Share

“Parasite” has continued its march through Hollywood’s awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

The “Parasite” win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film’s director, and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for “Jojo Rabbit,” a film he also directed and starred in.

Advertisement

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for “Succession,” the comedy category for “Barry” and the best new series honor of “Watchmen.”

Movies
‘Minari’ wins top awards at the Sundance Film Festival, as women sweep directing prizes
la_et_sundance_2020_lineup_155.JPG
Movies
‘Minari’ wins top awards at the Sundance Film Festival, as women sweep directing prizes
The top prizes at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival were announced Saturday, including dramatic and documentary competitions.

The premium cable network’s limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” won the adapted long form award.

Saturday’s awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement