Earthquake: 6.2 quake felt near Kokopo, Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Saturday at 10:04 p.m. Pacific time 75 miles from Kokopo, Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was farther than 100 miles from a major city.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 19.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

