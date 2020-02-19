Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Body of missing woman found in crawl space of Malibu home

By Associated Press
Feb. 19, 2020
11:17 PM
Share

A woman who went missing more than a week ago was found dead Wednesday in the crawl space of her parents’ Malibu home, authorities said.

The body was confirmed to be that of 53-year-old Julia Christine Snyder, who was last seen near the home on the night of Feb. 8, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The cause of her death was under investigation, but foul play wasn’t suspected, authorities said.

Snyder, who had bipolar disorder and lived with her parents, went missing without her medications, the Sheriff’s Department said. The department’s search and rescue team, aided by drones and K-9 units, began searching the hillside area on Saturday after relatives reported that they hadn’t heard from Snyder for days.

Advertisement

The home also had been searched. But investigators returned there on Wednesday afternoon. They said Snyder may have been in the crawl space since the day she vanished.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement