World & Nation

An American photographer’s journey among ethnic Tibetans during the coronavirus outbreak

untitled-9592 2.jpg
A group of community virus prevention workers in protective masks and red armbands gather in Garze, China.
(Eleanor Moseman )
By Alice Su
Eleanor Moseman
March 5, 2020
3 AM
GARZE, China — 

American photographer Eleanor Moseman was documenting Tibetan life when the coronavirus crept into one of China’s most remote areas. She had made the journey to celebrate the Tibetan New Year with friends, but the virus outbreak gave her a remarkable glimpse into a culture of monks, nomads and life at the distant edges.

Moseman has been working for several years on a photography project of a Tibetan prefecture. She knows its people, their rhythms and superstitions. While Beijing and virus epicenter Wuhan were under surveillance and lockdown, the Tibetan prefecture in Sichuan province in the early days seemed oblivious to a mysterious illness that was making its way toward an autonomous land marked by mountain ranges and curled-roofed monasteries.

The following is what Moseman saw as she traveled in the prefecture for one month, watching China’s virus control measures play out in a Tibetan context. Her recollections were told to The Times’ Beijing correspondent and edited for clarity:

Shanghai rail passengers
Travelers wait for trains to visit their families for the Lunar New Year at Shanghai’s rail station on Jan. 17, 2020.
(Eleanor Moseman)

Jan. 17: I arrived in China a week before the New Year. At that time, few people were thinking about the virus.

When I took a high-speed train from Shanghai to Chengdu on my way to Garze, the station was as crowded as ever, filled with people heading home to see their families.

A friend from Chengdu texted me on the train, telling me to wear a mask. But almost nobody was wearing one. There was no sense of alarm.

1/4
Tibetan women shop in Garze city on Jan. 19, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/4
The sun sets over the mountains behind Garze city on Jan. 18, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/4
Tibetan women walk through Garze city without protective masks on Jan. 19, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/4
Local people gather around a hot spring, dipping their feet in together in Garze city on Jan. 19, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Jan. 18-19: There are multiple Tibetan kingdoms in China. Garze is part of a kingdom called Kham Tibet, or east Tibet. It is still mostly Tibetan, though there is an influx of Chinese. The high school there is one of the major schools in the area. It’s a hub for nomads and herdsmen and villagers to come and buy supplies.

A lot of self-immolations — protesting Chinese controls and suppression of Tibetan culture — have happened in this area, so the city can get shut down at a moment’s notice. I’ve been stopped by police at checkpoints and told to leave right away.

It’s a precarious area and I never really know if I will get where I’m going or not.

But when I arrived this time, life seemed to be going on as usual. Nomads from the countryside were coming to shop, dressed in their colorful winter clothing. There are natural hot springs in the town where people gathered at night, sitting close together and dipping their feet in. I wasn’t so sure it was a good idea to share communal water like that.

1/6
A Tibetan family cooks meat and vegetables for lunch in a village on Jan. 23, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/6
A Tibetan family bundled up indoors in a village six hours from Garze city on Jan. 22, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/6
Snow falls as a Tibetan family fries dough for khapse, a traditional Tibetan pastry, in a Garze village on Jan. 23, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/6
A Tibetan family chopping up a yak’s head for a meal during Losar, the Tibetan New Year, on Jan. 24, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
5/6
Yak meat buns called momos, a Tibetan food made for Losar on Jan. 24, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
6/6
Children in a Tibetan family, wearing sunglasses outdoors, on Jan. 24, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Jan. 20-27: My friend Jacob, a Tibetan who teaches English, brought me to his village for Losar, the Tibetan New Year. They chopped up a yak’s head that we boiled and ate, wrapped in buns called momos. I stayed with his family for about a week.

At this point, news about the virus was beginning to spread on foreign media. I started getting calls from friends and family, but people in the Garze district didn’t seem concerned.

1/4
My Tibetan friend’s sister, standing for a portrait in a Garze village on Jan. 24, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/4
Lobsang, 32, a nomad in the Garze region, poses for a portrait on Jan. 26, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/4
My Tibetan friend’s uncle, a yak herder, holding his niece. He had returned to his home village in Garze for Losar, the Tibetan New Year, on Jan. 27, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/4
A Tibetan family with their four children, dressed up in traditional clothes and jewelry for Losar, the Tibetan New Year, on Jan. 28, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

I was getting nervous about staying in Jacob’s home, especially as the kids in his family were sick with colds. I didn’t want to catch anything and get quarantined out of suspicion.

No one in the household was worried. But on Jan. 26 two coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Kham region. No one was panicking, but there was concern.

My friends in the region began saying politely, “Don’t come around.” As an outsider, I had suddenly become suspect.

As news of the virus spread, Jacob’s family discussed its source, which led to a larger talk on Tibetan beliefs on mortality. Jacob’s father linked the virus to a concept of “degeneration,” the shortening of Tibetan lives as predicted in Buddhist scriptures because of immoral and impure practices brought by the Chinese.

His examples were unclean food, bad air, pollution and now the coronavirus.

Jacob disagreed. He thought the the concept was unscientific.

I just kept trying to persuade them to make all the kids wash their hands.

1/2
My Tibetan friend’s family at home on Jan. 27, 2020, watching the Chinese version of TikTok videos on their phones.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/2
A van and makeshift taxi full of Tibetans on Jan. 28, 2020, on my way out of a village.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Jan. 28-29: I managed to leave the village and head back to Garze by hitching rides on minivans that function like shared taxis. The first was filled with Tibetans, the second filled with Han Chinese migrant workers.

They were looking at maps on WeChat of reported virus cases, and pointing to the Tibet Autonomous Region.

We drove through several checkpoints, where police and medical workers in white protective suits took our temperatures and examined our papers.

The third shared taxi I took was filled with Tibetans. I immediately felt like what I was: a foreigner. An older man pushed himself away, leaning toward the door as soon as he saw me, and wrapped a dirty scarf around his head, leaving only his eyes showing.

“Where are you from?” he asked.

I’d never been treated with suspicion like this in all the times I’ve been to this region. I laughed and told him not to worry, that I was healthy and visiting Tibetan friends.

A friend who is a monk sent me a photo of an ancient Tibetan text explaining how humans should not eat bats, which are believed to be the genesis of the coronavirus. There were a number of moments like this: modern-day disease and science mixing with an ancient religion that believes in reincarnation.

1/9
The landscape near a temple in Garze on Feb. 3, 2020. All temples had been closed to prevent the coronavirus’ spread.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/9
Children in Garze doing homework on the street on Jan. 31, 2020. It was warmer outside than indoors.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/9
A Tibetan girl pulled her mask down while sitting outside in Garze city on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/9
A sanitation vehicle driving around Garze on Feb. 2, 2020. The workers in the vehicle wore protective gear and broadcast instructions about virus prevention in Mandarin through loudspeakers as they went around the city.  (Eleanor Moseman)
5/9
The streets of Garze were empty on Feb. 5, 2020. It was a ghost town.  (Eleanor Moseman)
6/9
A locked storefront in Garze on Feb. 8, 2020. Shops and restaurants had been closed for coronavirus prevention, and residents were told to stay home.  (Eleanor Moseman)
7/9
Tibetans wear masks as they walk down a street in Garze on Feb. 8, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
8/9
Guards register people entering or exiting at the entrance to an alleyway in Garze on Feb. 8, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
9/9
A farmer drives through an otherwise empty street in Garze on Feb. 8, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Jan. 30: I arrived in Garze. It was a ghost town. I’d never seen it like this. It was unnerving. The only hotel that would take me in was directly across from the police station.

I started seeing sanitation vans and hearing propaganda shouted on the loudspeakers. Posters were going up and police checked shops, telling owners to close. Guards blocked entrances to alleys, registering people’s names and IDs whenever anyone passed.

The city was slowly shutting down.

1/4
This man in a protective suit entered my Garze hotel room abruptly on Feb. 9, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/4
A worker sprayed disinfectant all over my Garze hotel room on Feb. 9, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/4
A group of nomads disembarked from a tourist bus flanked by police cars late at night on Feb. 8, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/4
Hotel staff wearing masks filled the lobby with dirty linens as I checked out of the Garze hotel on Feb. 14, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Feb. 8: A tour bus stopped at my hotel around midnight with police escorts. Six or seven people got off the bus. They were dressed and packed like nomads from the countryside. One woman walked as if she was unwell. A small child with them cried through the night.

I’d heard that police were putting foreigners and tourists in the same hotel as people they thought were carrying coronavirus in Yushu, another Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Qinghai province. So when this bus showed up, my alarm bells went off.

In the morning, those who had arrived late at night left. I opened the door and my hallway was being disinfected. A man came into my room and started spraying everything.

I asked the hotel manager what had happened. He said, “They’re just cleaning up because a lot of people stayed here last night.”

I asked him, “Are you afraid?” He said, “No. The girls that work here are a little afraid, but we shouldn’t be.”

Who knows what the police told them.

1/5
A Tibetan hotel manager encouraged me to leave Garze on Feb. 11, 2020. “It’s best to go back to America,” he wrote to me through a translation app.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/5
A village in Garze blocked entry to one of its roads with a red ribbon on Feb. 12, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/5
Signs in Tibetan and Chinese advise people to wear masks, avoid touching their eyes, avoid gatherings, avoid eating wildlife and avoid spreading rumors in Garze on Feb. 10, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/5
A group of community virus prevention workers in protective masks and red armbands sit in Garze on Feb. 12, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
5/5
Virus prevention workers sit with a large Chinese Communist Party flag in Garze on Feb. 12, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Feb. 14: My hotel finally told me I couldn’t stay anymore. The day I checked out, the hotel staff was shaking out a week’s worth of dirty linens in the lobby. They were wearing masks.

It was getting difficult to stay. It felt more menacing. There were groups of security officers at every village entrance and green government vehicles on the streets. Signs were posted in Tibetan and Chinese, explaining how to prevent and control the virus. Earlier warnings of the virus were written only in Chinese, which many Tibetans didn’t speak.

I tried to visit a temple one day and found that all had been closed. Locals were told not to pray at community prayer wheels. But I spotted one woman at the temple, turning the prayer wheel anyway.

Food costs started going up. I worried about Tibetan friends who struggle with poverty, especially women. I’ve accompanied them to hospitals in the past, where they have a hard time communicating with Chinese doctors.

One woman I’d hoped to visit is 70 years old and very protective of me. But there was no way of seeing her this time, with all the roads and villages shut down — even though she lived only 90 minutes away. She sent me voice messages on WeChat, crying and calling me her “child.”

I felt helpless.

1/4
The sky was still dark when I arrived at Garze’s airport on Feb. 15, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/4
A small group of Tibetans waiting to board a flight to Chengdu at Garze airport on Feb. 15, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/4
Airport workers took down medical information as some travelers slept in Garze airport on Feb. 15, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/4
Medical workers checked travelers’ temperatures at Garze airport on Feb. 15, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Feb. 15: It was so strange to leave the region like this. Military tents were lining the road to Garze’s airport, guarding village entrances. It had taken hours the previous night, with a friend’s help, to find a car that was willing and able to drive an hour out of the city.

Garze felt even more like a police state than usual. I worried that the new forms of surveillance and control would be left in place even after the outbreak — and that people would accept them, because they’ve been told these measures are for their health, well-being and best interest.

Police questioned me one more time at the airport. I was pulled out of the medical check line for a high temperature. They used a small thermometer on my forehead, wrist and neck, and then stuck a thermometer under my armpit and told me to keep it there for eight minutes.

They let me on the plane.

1/4
Two women walk up a snowy road in Garze on Feb. 9, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
2/4
Two people in a field near a building under construction in Garze on Feb. 12, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)
3/4
Snowcapped mountains provide the backdrop to a yak’s skull on Feb. 2, 2020 in Garze, a remote area in Sichuan province that’s now undergoing rapid state-driven development.  (Eleanor Moseman)
4/4
Children playing in the courtyard of a home in Garze on Feb. 12, 2020.  (Eleanor Moseman)

Feb. 16: I flew to Chengdu, then to Shanghai, where I was shocked. Things were so different there. People were still living their lives, though there were temperature checks and masks. There was much less of a security presence.

Garze city has changed dramatically in recent years. When I first visited in 2011, it was all gravel roads, and now there’s a highway, hotels are popping up, a lot of new infrastructure and tourism. It’s on a major thoroughfare to Lhasa, the Tibetan capital.

Sometimes, I think this area is not ready for all these changes. The Chinese build and change at such a fast rate, it seemed like this area was going to stumble and fall to catch up.

The virus highlighted preexisting cracks in the social structure and medical system: difficulties in accessing healthcare, lack of education, and distrust exacerbated by cultural differences and inability to communicate.

After I left, Jacob’s village was locked down. His internet was knocked out as well.

That happens a lot there, especially in March, around the anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s exile. China wants to subsume Tibet, make its culture and beliefs bend to the Chinese way, even here — thousands of miles from Beijing.

I got a text from Jacob later. He said, “I have faith in our government that they’re doing the best they can do. Our village leaders said cases will decrease soon.”

I don’t know why he sent those messages. It’s really hard to say.

Moseman is a special correspondent.

Alice Su
Alice Su is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Beijing, China.
Eleanor Moseman
