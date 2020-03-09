Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Mother and son safe after 52 hours trapped in China hotel rubble

Rescuers treat a boy who was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, China
Rescuers treat a boy who was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, China.
(New China News Agency)
By Associated Press
March 10, 2020
12:01 AM
BEIJING — 

A 10-year-old boy and his mother have been rescued 52 hours after being trapped in the rubble of a collapsed quarantine site in southeastern China.

Video released by rescuers showed the two being pulled from the debris of the hotel that collapsed on Saturday. The location of the boy and woman was discovered late Monday night and they were freed around midnight after three hours of painstaking digging.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus.

The death toll in the collapse rose to 18 on Tuesday, with 12 people missing. A total of 71 people had been inside the hotel when it crumbled in mere seconds. The cause is still under investigation, although structural work being done on the lower level is suspected.

Most parts of China are quarantining people from high-risk areas or even those who traveled abroad or simply outside their home regions for 14 days.

Construction on the building began in 2013 and it was converted into an express hotel in 2018.

Two supermarkets on the first floor were being remodeled, and a pillar reportedly deformed a few minutes before the collapse, the official New China News Agency said Sunday, quoting a district official.

World & NationHealth: Coronavirus
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
