Florida Republican is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first member of Congress to have contracted the disease.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache,” his office announced. “Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Diaz-Balart, 58, was elected in 2002 and represents parts of Miami-Dade and Hendry counties. He is now one of 14 members of Congress who have quarantined or isolated themselves after being having contacted infected people. The House is in recess, and many members are back in their home districts.

Others who have isolated include Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins, who each were in contact with a person at the conservative CPAC conference who tested positive for the disease. Sen. Lindsey Graham, also quarantined himself on Thursday after he was in contact with two people who tested positive. Graham has since tested negative.