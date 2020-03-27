British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Friday, becoming the highest-profile national leader to reveal infection.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The news comes days after the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, also divulged that he had tested positive.

Advertisement

No information was given as to how Johnson, 55, might have contracted the virus. He was tested on the personal advice of the chief medical officer of England, his office said.

Johnson is sequestering himself in the prime ministerial residence, 10 Downing St., from which he said he will continue to lead his administration and the country.

Britain is under a moderate lockdown, with restaurants, pubs and other businesses shut down and residents told to stay at home except for trips outside to buy groceries and exercise. In London, where the fine weather of the past few days would normally have sent people outdoors in droves, ordinarily bustling sidewalks and streets have been empty.