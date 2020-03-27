Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for the virus

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in 2019. He announced on Twitter he was self-isolating with the coronavirus.
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in 2019. He announced on Twitter he was self-isolating with the coronavirus.
(Associated Press)
By Henry Chu
March 27, 2020
4:42 AM
Share
LONDON — 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Friday, becoming the highest-profile national leader to reveal infection.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

The news comes days after the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, also divulged that he had tested positive.

Advertisement

No information was given as to how Johnson, 55, might have contracted the virus. He was tested on the personal advice of the chief medical officer of England, his office said.

Johnson is sequestering himself in the prime ministerial residence, 10 Downing St., from which he said he will continue to lead his administration and the country.

Britain is under a moderate lockdown, with restaurants, pubs and other businesses shut down and residents told to stay at home except for trips outside to buy groceries and exercise. In London, where the fine weather of the past few days would normally have sent people outdoors in droves, ordinarily bustling sidewalks and streets have been empty.

World & NationCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Henry Chu
Former London bureau chief Henry Chu joined the Los Angeles Times in 1990 and worked primarily out of the San Fernando Valley office before moving to the foreign staff in 1998. He served as bureau chief in Beijing from 1998 to 2003, Rio de Janeiro from 2004 to 2005 and New Delhi from 2006 to 2008 before moving to London. He was a 2014-15 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. Chu was born in Indianapolis but grew up in Southern California and received his bachelor’s from Harvard University. He’ll be returning to The Times in March 2020 as deputy news editor based in London.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement