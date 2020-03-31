Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits near Boise City, Idaho

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 5:27 p.m. Pacific time 88 miles from Boise City, Idaho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 92 miles from Eagle, Idaho, 92 miles from Garden City, Idaho, 94 miles from Mountain Home, Idaho, and 97 miles from Meridian, Idaho.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 10 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the United States, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.21 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.