Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits near Boise City, Idaho

Earthquake near Boise City, Idaho
The location and shaking intensity of a magnitude 4.6 earthquake Tuesday near Boise City, Idaho. It was initially reported as a 4.8 magnitude quake.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Quakebot
March 31, 2020
6:21 PM
UPDATED 6:31 PM
Share

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 5:27 p.m. Pacific time 88 miles from Boise City, Idaho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 92 miles from Eagle, Idaho, 92 miles from Garden City, Idaho, 94 miles from Mountain Home, Idaho, and 97 miles from Meridian, Idaho.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 10 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the United States, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.21 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

World & NationEarthquakes
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Quakebot
Follow Us
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement