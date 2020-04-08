Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

How the coronavirus has changed everyday life around the world

A man walks in a nearly empty park in South Korea
A park in Goyang, South Korea.
(Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
April 8, 2020
5:23 PM
Scenes from around the world as the coronavirus upends everyday life and customs.

China

In Shanghai, concerns and precautions taken in light of the novel coronavirus have curbed attendance ahead of the annual Qingming Tomb Sweeping Ceremony.

South Korea

Businesses and business customs have been affected as social distancing cuts into the social tradition of Hoesik, an important part of Korean work culture.

Singapore

Outdoor food halls in Singapore are known as hawker centers, filled with tiny stalls and ordinarily packed with customers. They have lost foot traffic and are taking coronavirus precautions, but remain busy.

Germany

German bakeries and cafes that host traditional daily coffee and cake gatherings are reeling due to coronavirus restrictions.

Beirut

The normally well-traversed Corniche walkway is empty. Lebanon ordered citizens to stay at home but people defied the edict and gathered at the seaside walkway. Police helicopters arrived to order people to return to their homes.

Arizona

Millions of people travel to the Grand Canyon every year. But this year, officials urged visitors to stay home and closed Grand Canyon National Park. National correspondent Kurtis Lee traveled to nearby Williams, Ariz., and found the city devoid of its normal bustling atmosphere.

Produced by Agnus Dei Farrant.

Times Staff