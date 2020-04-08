How the coronavirus has changed everyday life around the world

Scenes from around the world as the coronavirus upends everyday life and customs.
In Shanghai, concerns and precautions taken in light of the novel coronavirus have curbed attendance ahead of the annual Qingming Tomb Sweeping Ceremony.
Businesses and business customs have been affected as social distancing cuts into the social tradition of Hoesik, an important part of Korean work culture.
Outdoor food halls in Singapore are known as hawker centers, filled with tiny stalls and ordinarily packed with customers. They have lost foot traffic and are taking coronavirus precautions, but remain busy.
German bakeries and cafes that host traditional daily coffee and cake gatherings are reeling due to coronavirus restrictions.
The normally well-traversed Corniche walkway is empty. Lebanon ordered citizens to stay at home but people defied the edict and gathered at the seaside walkway. Police helicopters arrived to order people to return to their homes.
Millions of people travel to the Grand Canyon every year. But this year, officials urged visitors to stay home and closed Grand Canyon National Park. National correspondent Kurtis Lee traveled to nearby Williams, Ariz., and found the city devoid of its normal bustling atmosphere.
Produced by Agnus Dei Farrant.