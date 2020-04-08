Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
New York state’s coronavirus deaths now more than double 9/11 fatalities

Virus Outbreak New York
A commuter wears a face mask in the New York City transit system.
(John Minchillo/AP)
By Michael FinneganStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
12:15 PM
New York reached a grim new milestone Wednesday in the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 779 new deaths, the state’s highest number yet for a single day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state’s flags lowered to half-staff as the confirmed death toll there reached 6,268, more than double the fatalities in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“It is breathtaking,” Cuomo said.

Nationwide, health authorities have confirmed nearly 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University.

After New York, the states with the highest number of deaths are New Jersey, with 1,508; Michigan, 845; Louisiana, 652; and California, 451, according to officials and data reporting.

More signs emerged Wednesday that drastic social isolation measures were having a positive impact in New York. Most importantly, the number of patients hospitalized has continued to decline over the last several days.

“We are flattening the curve by what we are doing,” Cuomo said.

New York joined several other states Wednesday in releasing a racial breakdown of those who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In New York City, it showed that African Americans, who make up 22% of the population, were 28% of those who died, similar to disparities that are much wider in other parts of the country.

L.A. releases first racial breakdown of coronavirus fatalities

In Michigan, African Americans are 14% of the population, but account for 40% of the deaths from COVID-19.

Cuomo said he was launching a data study with the State University of New York to research the racial imbalance, saying it seems that poor people often seem to pay the highest price in natural disasters like this pandemic or Hurricane Katrina.

“The people stranded on those rooftops were not rich white people,” he said. “Why?”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the preliminary data also indicates that Latinos, who make up 29% of the city’s population, account for 34% of those who have died from COVID-19.

Noticias en español

“It’s sick,” he said. “It’s troubling. It’s wrong, and we are going to fight back with everything we’ve got.”

De Blasio also said Wednesday that the New York City death toll in his city has omitted hundreds of people who died at home without ever being tested for the coronavirus. The city plans to begin including them in its daily updates on fatalities.

“We’re not talking about, you know, 10 people, 20 people; we’re talking about something like 100, 200 people per day,” he told CNN.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader of the White House team overseeing the government response to the pandemic, warned Wednesday of a new wave of infections if Americans start loosening up on stay-at-home restrictions.

“If people start going out again and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early,” she said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday moving the state’s presidential primary from June 2 to July 7, saying he wanted to avoid the kind of health hazards that Wisconsin voters faced as they stood in line to vote on Tuesday.

“Our democracy cannot be a casualty of COVID-19,” Murphy said. “We want to make sure everyone can vote without endangering their health and safety.”

In New York, Cuomo said he was signing an executive order to ensure all voters can cast absentee ballots in the state’s June 23 primary.
Michael Finnegan
Michael Finnegan is a Los Angeles Times politics writer covering the 2020 presidential campaign. A former New York Daily News reporter, he has covered national, state and local elections for The Times since 2000.
