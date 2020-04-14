Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

Virus Outbreak Trump
President Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
April 14, 2020
3:46 PM
Share

President Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus.

Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president charged that the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

He says the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

World & NationPoliticsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement