Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

President Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus.

Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president charged that the organization failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

He says the U.S. will continue to engage with the organization in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

