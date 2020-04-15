Protests and pleas in the pandemic era. Reactions in U.S. vary wildly to coronavirus restrictions

The daily flood of statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a compendium of numbers both promising and ominous, triggered starkly different reactions in different parts of the nation on Wednesday.

Government leaders in Virginia, Idaho and Washington, D.C., announced that they will extend coronavirus restrictions for several weeks in hopes of containing the outbreak’s spread.

But Idaho also will allow some businesses with curbside delivery to reopen by the end of the month. And in Michigan, hundreds of flag-waving protesters gathered outside the capitol to voice their anger at the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who issued new guidelines requiring shoppers to wear face coverings, warned that no one should be misled by early signs that hot spots across the country are flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

“No one should think we’ve got this perfect trend going in the right direction,” De Blasio said during a morning news conference. “We do not know where this disease is going.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a bag of produce packed at a Campaign Against Hunger food pantry in Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

U.S. totals have now risen to more than 619,000 confirmed cases and more than 27,750 deaths, far outnumbering any other country, according to Johns Hopkins University. Tuesday marked the deadliest day in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, with 2,405 deaths.

New Jersey reported only a slight dip in its daily death toll on Wednesday, at 351.

Advertisement

“This is a war,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “It’s the fight of our lives.”

But the situation in New York City suggests that making sense of coronavirus statistics can be difficult. This week, the city’s official death toll rose dramatically when health authorities began including people who may have had COVID-19 but died without being tested.

With more than 7,900 deaths confirmed or suspected of being caused by COVID-19, De Blasio said, hospital workers have been too overwhelmed to fully assess every case, often rushing from the deceased to patients who need emergency care.

“Clearly, so many people have passed away,” he said. “It was bigger than we fully understood or could document, and I think it will be bigger still.”

Advertisement

A person walks past the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., as the IMF and World Bank hold their spring meetings online. (AFP via Getty Images)

In the nation’s capital, which has reported 72 deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser called for stay-at-home restrictions to remain in place until at least mid-May, saying: “If we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will.”

Massachusetts officials believe they are in the midst of a surge, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh predicted that daily deaths in his city might not reach their peak until the end of the month.

Advertisement

“So I think we’re still in the beginning stages,” he said. “For a lot of us, it’s kind of getting used to this way of life.”

Vehicles sit in gridlock during a protest near the capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 1,700 people in the state. (Associated Press)

Protesters with rifles watch outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., as flag-waving, honking protesters drive by. (Associated Press )

Protesters in Lansing, Mich., had a different perspective as they took to the snowy streets around the capitol building, snarling traffic as part of an “Operation Gridlock” rally.

Advertisement

Though Michigan has reported 1,768 deaths — third-most in the U.S. — they contend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, went too far in extending a stay-at-home order that, among other things, shuttered indoor restaurants and placed limits on people allowed to work outside the home.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” said Meshawn Maddock, one of the protesters. “And people are sick and tired of it.”

Most of the protesters reportedly stayed in their cars, though others ventured onto the sidewalk and stood close together, disregarding social distancing.



Republican lawmakers in that state have sought to loosen restrictions.

Advertisement

The partisan nature of some discussions around the coronavirus outbreak has continued in the wake of angry words between President Trump and state governors this week.

Trump initially claimed to hold “total authority” over loosening restrictions nationwide, prompting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to say: “We do not have a king in this country.”

Though the president subsequently backed down from his stance, De Blasio weighed in on Wednesday, calling the pandemic a “litmus test” for Trump.

“It’s up to him now to provide leadership,” the mayor said. “Is he going to be there for his hometown or not? Is he going to be there for everyone else?”

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.