U.S., Britain condemn arrests of Hong Kong democracy advocates

The U.S. has condemned the arrests of at least 14 veteran pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on charges of joining massive anti-government protests last year, saying that the move jeopardizes the autonomy that China agreed to give the city upon resuming sovereignty over it in 1997.

Among those arrested Saturday were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin. Police also arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded the local newspaper Apple Daily.

The sweeping crackdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic is based on charges of unlawful assembly stemming from the huge rallies that filled Hong Kong’s streets last year in opposition to a Beijing-backed extradition bill. The controversy exposed deep divisions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and mainland China’s Communist Party-ruled government.

The bill — which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland to stand trial — has been withdrawn, but the protests continued for more than seven months, centering on demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

While the protests began peacefully, they increasingly descended into violence after demonstrators became frustrated with the government’s response. The Hong Kong authorities denied permission for most of the rallies, and police increasingly used tear gas and pepper spray against demonstrators, arresting hundreds. Protesters accused Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam of ignoring their demands and using the police to suppress them.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Saturday’s arrests.

“Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy,’” Pompeo said in a statement. He was referring to the agreement accompanying the 1997 handover of the former British colony to China, which promised that the city would enjoy political freedoms not granted on the mainland.

Atty. Gen. William Barr also weighed in with a statement saying that these events show how “antithetical the values of the Chinese Communist Party are to those we share in Western liberal democracies. These actions — along with its malign influence activity and industrial espionage here in the United States — demonstrate once again that the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted.”

Britain’s Foreign Office also criticized the arrests, saying that “the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to Hong Kong’s way of life and as such is protected in both the Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.”

Beijing has accused the U.S. and other Western countries of instigating the protests and insists that the matter is an internal affair.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said police were enforcing the law against those suspected of organizing and participating in unauthorized assemblies, and foreign countries had no right to interfere, China’s official New China News Agency reported.

“It is completely wrong that the U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson has distorted the truth by painting unauthorized assemblies as ‘peaceful protests,’ in a bid to whitewash, condone and exonerate the anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong,” the statement said.

Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum — a former lawmaker from the Democratic Party who was also arrested — were charged in February over their involvement in a rally on Aug. 31 last year.

The League of Social Democrats wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that its leaders were among those arrested, including chairman Raphael Wong. They were accused of participating in two unauthorized protests on Aug. 18 and Oct. 1 last year.