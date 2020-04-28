Some governors extend orders and urge caution as U.S. virus cases top 1 million

As President Trump applauded the states that had reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed tens of thousands of American lives and topped 1 million confirmed cases, several governors warned that caution was needed before allowing people to crowd shops and restaurants.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 1 million as the death toll topped 57,200 in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is the highest in the world.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state officials would be measuring certain critical data points as it reopened businesses in the weeks ahead. Among those points, Cuomo said, is whether hospital emergency rooms begin to exceed 70% capacity.

“Don’t overwhelm the hospital system,” Cuomo said during a news conference Tuesday. “If you ever hit 70%, you can expect the number to go up for the next two weeks as people who just got infected actually get ill and some of them come into the hospital.”

New York has remained a hotbed of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., with 292,000 cases and nearly 17,300 deaths. Its stay-at-home requirement is set to expire on May 15, but the order could be extended.

On Tuesday, Trump used social media to laud Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has announced his state will ease stay-at-home restrictions later this week. Trump, who has said the reopening of states is up to governors, also acknowledged moves in various parts of the country to ease restrictions.

“Many States moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen!” he tweeted Tuesday.

A day earlier, several states — Colorado, Montana, Tennessee — lifted stay-at-home requirements. States from the heartland to the Deep South are expected to ease restrictions in the days ahead.

But some governors are urging patience.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday his state’s stay-at-home advisory would not be lifted on May 4 but instead was extended until May 18.

“I know pushing these dates back a couple of weeks is probably not what many people want to hear,“ Baker, a Republican, said, noting that the safety of his residents was his main priority.

In Louisiana, which has seen high rates of infections and deaths among black communities from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s order until May 15. He said the state had not flattened its coronavirus infection curve enough to reopen. Louisiana has seen 27,000 infections and more than 1,600 deaths.

“I would much rather have come out today and said we looked at the criteria, we met it all, we’re going to go to Phase 1,” Edwards said. “That’s just not where we are. The one thing I refuse to do is fudge that. I’m not going to pretend we’re better off than we are.”