‘A pure hypocrite’: New York City mayor goes after Trump on coronavirus aid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio woke Tuesday morning to a cover of the New York Post featuring President Trump and a headline declaring there would be “no bailout for New York.”

Taking up the fighter ethos of his city, beaten down by more than 18,000 deaths at the hands of COVID-19, De Blasio began his daily briefing by holding the newspaper up to the camera and delivering a personal attack at the man staring back at him from the page.

“The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back,” De Blasio said, just getting started. “What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides that the people of New York City don’t deserve help?

“Well, I’ll tell you something. Every day President Trump resembles more and more Herbert Hoover, the president who ignored the Great Depression, who didn’t care to put America back on its feet. President Trump wasn’t there for us when we needed testing to stop this horrible disease, and now he’s talking about not helping us in our hour of need. He says he’s not inclined to do bailouts, but he gave a $58-billion bailout to the airline industry and gave a $1.5-trillion bailout to big corporations and the wealthy.

“He’s a pure hypocrite.”

Nearly two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has not yet passed a stimulus plan that sends help to the states for managing their growing debts. The $2.2-trillion stimulus passed in late March sent $150 billion to states but was limited to direct use helping with the public health emergency.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state has a $13-billion debt created, in large part, by the loss of tax revenue since the novel coronavirus shut down the economy, an amount that makes an eventual reopening impossible without federal aid.

In his interview with the Post, Trump addressed the question of whether to offer support along political lines.

“It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help — they’re run by Democrats in every case,” Trump said. “Florida is doing phenomenal, Texas is doing phenomenal, the Midwest is, you know, fantastic — very little debt. … I don’t think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time.”

To that idea, De Blasio responded: “The president is playing politics while people are suffering. He says it right out loud there. Who cares who runs the states? The people need help! Because they live in a state or city run by a Democrat, does that make them less American in your view, Mr. President? It’s absolutely unacceptable. We’ve never seen anything like it in the entire history of this republic.

“All we’re asking to do is get back on our feet so we can contribute to this national recovery. There’s not going to be a national recovery without New York City.”

Cuomo, who has been bringing up this topic for weeks, used a more measured approach Tuesday during his briefing. He said New York state had added $116 billion to the federal coffers since 2015 and that many Democratic states have given far more to the federal government than they take out. New York and other Democratic states with high COVID-19 case numbers such as California and Illinois weren’t seeking federal help until the pandemic, he said. In New York state, the disease has killed more than 25,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo said the “mismanagement” rested with America’s partisan Congress.

“The virus doesn’t pick Democrats or Republicans. It doesn’t kill Democrats and Republicans. It kills Americans,” Cuomo said. “... If we can’t get past this now, when can we ever get past it?”

Unlike De Blasio, Cuomo did not make it personal with Trump and said he believed the president was simply adopting talking points from other influential Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

But Cuomo did issue a challenge to the White House: The next federal stimulus package will include help for state and local governments — or Trump will have cemented an unfavorable place in history.

“The president is looking at a scenario where either he is responsible and bridges the gap or they will not pass any legislation and then he will have failed, and this nation will suffer.”

This back and forth between Trump and the New York leaders comes a day after the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington raised its projection for American deaths from COVID-19 by August from 72,433 to 134,000.

An older man is transported at NYU Langone Hospital in New York City on April 30. (Getty Images)

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 grew to 70,272 Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins, with confirmed cases reaching 1,194,494.

IHME’s projections reflect “the easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11,” it said in a statement, “indicating that growing contacts among people will promote transmission of the coronavirus.”

On Monday, Cuomo announced a detailed plan for reopening his state that would begin May 15 on a region-by-region basis. On Tuesday, though, he wanted to be clear about what reopening means.

“The fundamental question, which we’re not articulating, is, how much is a human life worth?” Cuomo said. “There is a cost of staying closed, no doubt, an economic cost. There’s also a cost of reopening quickly. The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost but the higher the human cost because of more lives lost. That, my friends, is the decision we are really making.

“To me, I say, the cost of a human life is priceless. Period.”

Cuomo announced that New York lost another 230 lives on Monday, up from 226 the day before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.