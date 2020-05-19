Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Was it worth it? You’re darn right’: Cuomo touts New York’s progress on COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
People sit in circles meant to encourage social distancing in Domino Park along the East River in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. As temperatures rise, more New Yorkers are taking to the parks and streets after a recent drop in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the city.
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By Tyrone BeasonStaff Writer 
May 19, 2020
2:59 PM
As governors across the country wrestle with when and how to fully reopen their states, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state’s capital region would reopen on Wednesday and that Long Island could soon follow. And he said he intends to allow team sports to resume — albeit without spectators.

Speaking at his daily news briefing Tuesday, Cuomo said he was encouraged by an increase in testing for the novel coronavirus. He also touted the decline in the daily death rate in some parts of the state as proof that his emergency restrictions on gatherings and businesses, though devastating for the state’s economy, were working.

“On Long Island we were losing about 100 residents per day — we’re now down to about 13,” Cuomo said, citing one example.

People cross the street in the Jamaica neighborhood in the Queens borough in New York City. New York City is currently in its ninth week of lockdown and governmental guidelines on wearing a mask in public and social distancing are in effect.
(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
“When someone asks, why did we go through all of this pain for two months, three months? Because we saved lives, that’s why. And if we didn’t do what we did, that number of 100 per day would’ve kept going up,” he said.

“Did it work? You’re darn right it worked. We’ve saved many, many lives. You look at the curve in New York versus the rest of the nation. We’re going down. Many parts of the nation the curve is still going up.”

More than 28,500 people in the state have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., the death toll surpassed 91,500 on Tuesday.

Cuomo said the state is considering allowing some hospitals to resume allowing visitors.

And New York officials are taking steps to allow professional sporting events to take place without fans in the stands, he said, following up on statements he made about allowing large-scale athletic events on Monday.

Cuomo spun the idea of crowd-less games as a good thing, “another reason, frankly, to stay home” and prevent the spread of the virus.

The approaching Memorial Day holiday weekend presents a new challenge when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus, but Cuomo said the state will allow vehicle parades as well as gatherings of 10 people or fewer to honor fallen soldiers. He’s leaving it up to local leaders to impose further restrictions if they see fit.

Looking ahead to the likely long road to recovery for the devastated U.S. economy, Cuomo had a stern warning for larger employers in his state and beyond. The federal government should make sure that major companies receiving taxpayer-funded financial aid protect workers as they restructure their operations, he said.

“It would be such a scandal if corporations now took taxpayer dollars and then laid off workers and reopened,” the Democratic governor said. “If you take government funds, you must rehire the same number of employees you had pre-pandemic. … Don’t think taxpayers are going to pay you to lay off employees.”

In other states, including Michigan and Oregon, Democratic governors are facing a backlash from some residents and organized conservative groups to their stay-at-home orders, leading to a flurry of lawsuits claiming the restrictions infringe on constitutional rights.

In a dramatic decision Monday night, Oregon’s Supreme Court halted a ruling by a judge in the eastern part of the state that nullified Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s extension of stay-at-home orders, in particular her restrictions on church services.

State Supreme Court Presiding Justice Thomas A. Balmer wrote that the hold will remain in place until jurists can review the state’s request to dismiss the lower court’s ruling.

In Hawaii, where beaches, shopping malls and other retailers have been allowed to reopen with social-distancing rules in place, Gov. David Ige acknowledged the difficulty in deciding when is the best time to reopen. He laid out plans to allow more establishments to start operating again in early June, including “medium-risk” businesses such as salons and barbershops, movie theaters, restaurants, houses of worship and museums.

Under the plan Ige announced Monday, “high-risk” businesses such as bars and nightclubs would be among the last establishments to reopen.

Ige also said he would extend until June 30 his policy of requiring anyone coming into the state, as well as people traveling between islands, to self-quarantine for 14 days. And he extended his moratorium on evictions until the end of next month too.

The governor said his plan would help the residents of his state “live with COVID-19” while restarting the economy, which has shed 20,000 jobs because of the outbreak, or nearly a third of Hawaii’s workforce, according to an analysis by CBS MoneyWatch.

Hawaii’s Department of Health says there have been 640 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths since the outbreak began. There were no new confirmed cases on Monday.

