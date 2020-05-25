Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Shaken but not stirred, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern carries on with TV interview during quake

×
An earthquake struck during a live television interview with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
By Associated Press
May 25, 2020
1:40 AM
Share
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — 

She felt the Earth move under her feet, but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely missed a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning.

Ardern interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the Parliament complex in Wellington, the capital.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here, Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” she said, looking up and around the room. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.”

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is sometimes called the Shaky Isles for its frequent quakes.

Advertisement

Monday’s magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles northeast of Wellington, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 8 a.m. and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their workweeks. It was strong enough to rattle food from shelves and stop train services.

California
This is what a devastating earthquake in California would look like
CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY REGION -- FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019: The Christchurch cathedral - which was damaged in the 2011 earthquake has since been cordoned off for safety concerns, in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sept. 6, 2019. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
California
This is what a devastating earthquake in California would look like
Christchurch, New Zealand, shattered by a 2011 earthquake, offers an urgent lesson for California.
More Coverage
I went to New Zealand to understand what a huge California quake would look like
When the Big One hits, emotional scars will last for years. Just ask New Zealand survivors

There were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Advertisement

Ardern continued on with her interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped.

“We’re fine, Ryan,” she said. “I’m not under any hanging lights. I look like I’m in a structurally sound place.”

California
When the Big One hits, emotional scars will last for years. Just ask New Zealand quake survivors
Murray and Kelly James look at their destroyed house in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2011. Tuesday’s magnitude6.3 temblor collapsed buildings, caused extensive other damage and killed dozens of people in the city. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) @@*@@* Usable by LA and DC Only @@*@@*
California
When the Big One hits, emotional scars will last for years. Just ask New Zealand quake survivors
A public mental health crisis swelled in New Zealand after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Ardern, who has been leading the country’s health and economic response to the coronavirus crisis, said later that the thought going through her head when the quake struck was: “Are you serious?”

Advertisement

A 2011 quake in the city of Christchurch killed 185 people and destroyed much of the downtown area. The city is continuing to rebuild.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement