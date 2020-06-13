Police in Paris use tear gas to disperse crowds protesting police brutality

Police fired tear gas and blocked demonstrators from marching through Paris to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The tear gas began just as a group of extreme-right counter-demonstrators were dislodged from the roof of a building overlooking the protest.

Protesters set off firecrackers and shouted at police but were otherwise peaceful. Families and others trying to leave the protest struggled to get out because police had blocked off most exit routes. The remaining crowd took a knee.

Police decided to bar the crowd from marching from the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris toward the city’s main opera house. A police official told the Associated Press that the decision was made because of a nationwide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The counter-demonstrators had earlier unfurled a banner about “anti-white racism” and lit flares in the blue-white-red colors of the French flag.

Residents reached out their windows to tear down the banner. Activists later confronted the far-right activists on the roof, throwing their bags and ropes to the pavement below.

Thousands marched in Paris led by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old French black man who died in 2016. Traore didn’t have his identity card on him and reportedly ran as the police approached.

A huge portrait melded the faces of Traore and George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis set off massive protests. Traore’s sister Assa told the crowd, “We are all demanding the same thing — fair justice for everyone.” She said her brother was also handcuffed and held down by police before he died.

A final report released last month cleared three Paris officers of wrongdoing, triggering renewed protests. This week, the government banned chokeholds in France.