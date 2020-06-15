Partygoers have been packing Arizona bars. Now the state is a coronavirus hot spot

On Friday night, like every other weekend for the past month, the bars and nightclubs in downtown Scottsdale were packed.

Dance floors were jammed. Lines to get in stretched for blocks. And almost nobody wore gloves or masks.

When Gov. Doug Ducey lifted Arizona’s stay-at-home order May 15, giving the green light for much of the state’s economy to restart, he said residents had the right and responsibility to gauge the risks posed by the novel coronavirus and to act accordingly.

“What an Arizonan decides to do is up to them,” he said.

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about protests and COVID-19 on June 4 at the Arizona Commerce Authority conference center in Phoenix. (Sean Logan / Associated Press)

Now, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 soar here, making Arizona a national hot spot for new infections, it’s becoming clear that many residents chose to go back to life as normal as if nothing had changed.

Nowhere is that more evident than in the state’s thriving bar and nightclub scene.

“When I see packed nightclubs, I’m deeply concerned,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who is one of a growing number of local officials in the state calling on Ducey to intervene.

“It sends this message that we’re through this — that we’ve defeated it.”

For a while, it appeared Arizona had done a good job of containing the virus.

While an outbreak on the Navajo Nation in the northeastern corner of the state caused alarm, the state as a whole reported a decline in new coronavirus cases last month.

That trend has reversed itself in recent weeks.

The state recorded 7,121 new cases between May 31 and June 6 — a 54% increase over the previous week and the largest week-to-week increase since the pandemic began.

Arizona has also seen a spike in hospitalizations, with 1,400 people hospitalized on Friday, up from 755 a month earlier. ICU capacity in the state has passed 80%, according to the Department of Health Services.

Arizona is one of 22 states that have seen the number of new daily cases rise — which health experts say is likely a result of the end of stay-at-home orders.

While officials in some states, including New York and Texas, have responded by threatening to renew lockdowns, Ducey, a Republican, said Arizona has no choice but to stay the course.

“This virus is not going away,” he said at a news conference last week, in which he urged people to be smart. “This virus is something we need to learn to live with.”

Ducey suggested the recent spike in new cases is due to an increase in testing.

But data show that the percentage of positive tests has been rising sharply, from 5% in late April to 13% in recent days.

“It’s very alarming,” said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Assn. and former state health director under Republican Gov. Jan Brewer. “It’s squandering the sacrifices people made.”

Humble believes a few adjustments, such as requiring Arizona residents to wear masks in public spaces, could help the state contain the pandemic. Another important change, he said, would be to better control activities in bars and clubs, including limiting capacity to 25%.

“There’s lots of layers of things we need to do to slow the spread of the virus, and that’s one of them,” he said.

Nightclubs are especially incompatible with social distancing, Humble said.

People go to bars for social interaction. Add alcohol to the mix, and even the best intentions can go out the window.

“Drunk people don’t conduct themselves responsibly,” said Sean Badger, who owns Bar Smith in Phoenix.

He thinks nightclubs reopened too soon but said he felt compelled to restart his own business when others did.

“We open tomorrow ... If you don’t like it, call the governor’s office,” he wrote on his bar’s Facebook page. “He should have kept us all safe, but instead we move forward.”

Arizona never technically gave bars and clubs the green light to reopen.

Customers cheer as Debbie Thompson, owner of the Horseshoe Cafe in Wickenburg, informs them May 1 that she is violating Arizona’s stay-at-home order by allowing guest dining at her restaurant. (Matt York / Associated Press)

But after Ducey allowed restaurants to resume indoor dining on May 15, some bars found a loophole. Many started offering food, such as chips, which they said qualified them as restaurants.

Soon, images of bars teeming with partygoers began circulating on social media, and visitors from other states with stricter social distancing guidelines, including California, began flocking in.

In one video, boxer Floyd Mayweather is shown in a standing-room-only crowd at Scottsdale’s International Boutique Nightclub.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane reacted angrily on Twitter, saying the fact that people were flocking to bars was “disturbing” and showed a “real lack of common sense and civic responsibility.”

“Businesses and their patrons need to realize that ... each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically,” he said.

But he and other local leaders say their hands are tied because of an executive order from Ducey that restricts mayors’ ability to set stricter social distancing guidelines than those at the state level.

“I’m frustrated that cities have been preempted,” said Gallego, who added that if she had her way, bars and clubs would be more restricted. “What we’re doing at the state level is not working right now.”

In Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and Scottsdale, 27% of cumulative coronavirus infections occurred in the last week.

Lexie Palermo, a 28-year-old public relations agent, said she knew she shouldn’t have been partying in a packed nightclub over the weekend.

For months, she and her girlfriend had been religious about social distancing. On Friday, they met up with two friends for dinner, then planned to head home for yet another quiet night in. Instead, the group found itself drawn to Bevvy, one of two dozen bars located in downtown Scottsdale. As she danced and drank icy Moscow mules, Palermo said, she felt guilty.

“I should be wearing a mask, and I shouldn’t be here,” she said. “Bad call. It is the one thing I swore I would never do.”

Others felt no such shame.

“If you’re at risk or you’re old or you’re sick, you need to stay home,” said Austin, a young man who identified himself as a hedge fund manager and declined to give his last name.

“If you’re healthy and young, you need to be out here spending money to help the economy.”

