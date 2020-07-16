Georgia’s governor bans local mask-wearing orders, despite surge in coronavirus infections

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is banning cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places, nullifying such orders adopted by at least 15 local governments across the state Wednesday.

An increasing number of states have ordered residents to wear masks in public as new COVID-19 cases surge. One of the nation’s biggest retail chains, Walmart, is also requiring customers to wear face coverings.

Kemp, a Republican, has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask-wearing, including telling fans of college football that reduced infections from mask-wearing would make the season possible.

Kemp’s move is likely to infuriate local officials in communities that had acted, including Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County. Overall, local mask orders in Georgia had applied to 1.4 million of the state’s more than 10 million residents.

Advertisement

Kemp has maintained that local jurisdictions do not have the authority to order residents to wear masks. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was the first local official to defy Kemp and order masks for his city, and had said police would start writing $500 citations to businesses that didn’t enforce the law.

“It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us,” Johnson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can.”

Kemp’s new order also bans local governments from requiring masks on public property such as city and county buildings. Some jurisdictions had issued such rules.

Advertisement

Kemp was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions, and while infections declined for weeks afterwards, they began to rise in June. Wednesday’s numbers showed nearly 2,800 people hospitalized statewide with the COVID-19 respiratory illness, the highest on record and a number that’s nearly doubled since the beginning of the month.

The state reports that 84% of available critical beds in hospitals are in use, although some hospitals say they have opened up more space and have more room.

Georgia overall had nearly 128,000 confirmed infections and nearly 3,100 deaths overall as of Wednesday, although experts say many more people get the illness but are never tested.

Advertisement

Local officials and Democrats had argued that cities and counties had the power to move ahead because Kemp hadn’t specifically banned mask-wearing orders. His orders barred local governments from enacting any coronavirus restrictions beyond his own directives, and he called the local mask mandates “legally unenforceable.”

“It is increasingly clear from medical and scientific data that droplet and aerosol transmission of COVID-19 are an enormous community risk, so I made the decision to supplement the governor’s order with a local mask requirement to provide for greater community safety,” Kelly Girtz, mayor of the Athens-Clarke County unified government, said in an email.

The back-and-forth comes as rising hospitalizations have the state seeking new hospital beds to handle the record-setting number of people admitted with the virus. Kemp’s administration Tuesday signed a deal with Piedmont Healthcare, one of four large hospital systems in the Atlanta area, to open 62 beds in a new tower at the system’s main Atlanta hospital.

The governor had previously announced plans to reopen an overflow hospital at the mammoth Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

Advertisement

The trend of deaths had hit a low in Georgia on July 9, when the state averaged only 12 newly reported deaths a day over the previous week. But the trend has since been rising, following an uptick in cases and hospitalizations that began in early June. Georgia is now averaging 24 deaths over the past week, the highest level in nearly four weeks.

Kemp on Wednesday extended some parts of his executive orders governing the state’s response to the pandemic until July 31. It extends the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, renews rules on how businesses can operate and orders nursing home residents, senior home residents and other people with medical conditions to shelter in place. The overall state of emergency will run through at least Aug. 11.

Kemp said Wednesday that the federal government has sent 32,600 vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which has been shown to aid people with infections. Kemp said that was enough to treat up to 5,400 patients. The governor said that from now on, hospitals will generally be able to buy the drug directly, although smaller federal shipments to Georgia will continue.

