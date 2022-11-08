Advertisement
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch

A man stands behind several microphones outdoors.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media Tuesday in Winterville, Ga.
(Brett Davis / Associated Press)
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA — 

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Stacey Abrams on Tuesday, maintaining GOP control in the South’s most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star.

Kemp’s victory completes a remarkable political comeback after attacks from Donald Trump over Kemp’s refusal to overturn Georgia’s 2020 electoral results. Those attacks had appeared to threaten Kemp’s standing with his own party, and Trump helped lure former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to challenge Kemp in this year’s Republican primary.

But the 59-year-old Kemp, who was a developer, state senator and secretary of state before being elected governor in 2018, powered away from Perdue in the primary and then opened up a lead on Abrams, even though the Democrat raised more money.

