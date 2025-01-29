There’s a new royal baby in town: Britain’s Princess Beatrice welcomes second child early

Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their second child together.

Baby girl Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born Jan. 22 and weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces, according to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect,” Mapeli Mozzi wrote Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the newborn.

Mozzi and Beatrice — the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York — are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 8-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, whom Mapelli Mozzi had from a previous relationship.

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena,” Mapelli Mozzi wrote. “A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday confirmed that the child was born prematurely, according to the BBC. Beatrice’s uncle, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are said to be “delighted with the news.”

“Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna,” the palace said on Instagram.

Beatrice, who is ninth in the line to the British throne, married Mapelli Mozzi, a millionaire property tycoon, in July 2020 during a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The ceremony had been postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was a private affair attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip. Beatrice’s first cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, did not attend.

The princess and her husband announced Beatrice’s pregnancy in October, saying that they were expecting their second child together in early spring. Athena is 11th in Britain’s royal line of succession, falling behind Prince William and his three children, Prince Harry and his son and daughter, her grandfather Prince Andrew, mother Beatrice and elder sister Sienna.

Beatrice’s mother Fergie and sister Princess Eugenie also celebrated the baby’s arrival on social media.

“Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world,” the duchess wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!”

“Welcome baby girl!” Eugenie added in an Instagram story.