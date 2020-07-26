Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Man fatally shot at protest in Texas

By Associated Press
July 26, 2020
1:01 AM
UPDATED8:08 AM
AUSTIN, Texas — 

A man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas on Saturday when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. during a protest in Austin, police spokesperson Katrina Ratliff told reporters early Sunday. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle had honked, turned down a road and then sped toward protesters, witness Michael Capochiano told the Austin American-Statesman. The man, who Capochiano said was carrying a rifle, approached the vehicle and was shot by the driver. The driver then drove away, Capochiano said.

Initial reports indicated “the victim may have been carrying a rifle,” Ratliff told reporters, adding that the suspect was detained and was cooperating with police.

The crowd gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest, news outlets reported. The demonstration was streamed live on Facebook and captured audio of a vehicle’s horn honking and several gunshots being fired.

Associated Press

Associated Press

