Massive explosion shakes Beirut, causes extensive damage
A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.
The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.
The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused large-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.
An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.
Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.
August 4, 2020
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.