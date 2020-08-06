Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Cross-border tunnel appears to be ‘most sophisticated in U.S. history,’ officials say

Excavation work continues at the site of an incomplete tunnel that ran from San Luis, Ariz., to a Mexican neighborhood.
(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
By Associated Press
Aug. 7, 2020
12:19 AM
Share
PHOENIX — 

An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Arizona to Mexico appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history,” authorities said.

The tunnel intended for smuggling ran from San Luis, Ariz., to a Mexican neighborhood and had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement, federal officials said Thursday.

“This appears to be the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history, and certainly the most sophisticated I’ve seen in my career,” said Carl E. Landrum, acting chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol’s Yuma sector.

Homeland Security Investigations found the tunnel in late July. A camera was sent 25 feet underground after federal agents discovered a sinkhole in the area of a tunnel investigation, authorities said.

Advertisement

Photos show the tunnel measured 3 feet wide and 4 feet high, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release.

Inside the incomplete tunnel.
(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement )

World & NationMexico & the Americas
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement