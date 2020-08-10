Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, others trapped

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

About three dozen firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the explosion had reduced the homes to piles of rubble and debris. A fourth house in the row was partly destroyed, and the neighborhood was strewn with glass from shattered windows.

Two of the homes’ occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, and an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted. The firefighters union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Kevin Matthews, who lives on the block, told the Baltimore Sun he could hear trapped children shouting for help shortly after the explosion. He said firefighters were arriving by then and that he got out of their way while they searched for the survivors.

The Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. received an “initial call” from the Fire Department at 9:54 a.m. Monday and was working to turn off the gas to buildings in the immediate area, company spokeswoman Linda Foy said.

“We are on the scene and working closely with the Fire Department to make the situation safe,” she said. “Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment.”

Although the cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear, the Sun reported last year that dangerous gas leaks had become much more frequent in recent years, with nearly two dozen discovered each day on average, according to the utility’s reports to federal authorities. BGE is the nation’s oldest gas utility; its origins date to 1817. Thousands of miles of the utility’s obsolete pipes need to be replaced, a job it estimated would cost nearly $1 billion and take two decades, the newspaper said.

Diane Glover, 56, and her 77-year-old father, Moses Glover, were at home in a row house across the street from the homes that were leveled by the blast. She heard a massive explosion that shook their house, knocking over a fan and some of her DVDs.

“I jumped up to see what was going on. I looked out the bathroom window and there was a house on the ground,” she said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

The explosion shattered their windows and blew open her front door, bending the door frame. She saw debris and broken glass everywhere.

Neighbors scrambled toward the rubble, calling out for survivors until firefighters and police officers responded and took over.

“It’s a disaster. It’s a mess. It’s unbelievable,” she said about two hours after the blast. “I’m still shaken up.”