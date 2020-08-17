3 Texas officers shot by gunman holding family members inside home

Three police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Officers were still on the scene in Cedar Park early Monday morning, the police department tweeted.

Authorities responded to a call about 3:10 p.m. Sunday from a mother who said her son had kicked in the door of the home, Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference near the scene.

The mother, a minor and another person, whose age was unknown, remain in the home held by the suspect, believed to be in his mid-20s, Harmon said. The suspect has “some mental health issues,” he said.

Harmon said when officers arrived they were met with gunfire. Three officers were hit and were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. At least one officer remained in the hospital overnight.

It is unclear whether the suspect was injured. “We have negotiators right now reaching out to the suspect,” Harmon said.

“We want to end this peacefully for everyone involved,” he said, adding a plea to the gunman: “Please, come out and surrender peacefully.”

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a file on the residence but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

As night fell in the Cedar Park neighborhood Sunday, where a water tower could be seen in the distance, lights from multiple police and emergency vehicles bounced off nearby homes. Some roads were closed off.

