Trump’s postmaster general set to testify before Senate about mail disruptions

With the backlash against him mounting, President Trump’s embattled postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, will appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail-delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others are warning could imperil the November election.

Trump has flatly denied he is asking for a slow-walk of the mail. But his newly installed postmaster, a Republican donor with no previous postal management experience, is facing pressure from Democrats to halt any changes as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail during the COVID-19 crisis. Demonstrations are being held Tuesday in several cities.

The top Democrat on the Senate’s Homeland Security panel, which is seeking DeJoy’s testimony, called the Postal Service “a lifeline” for Americans. “We must ensure they can continue to count on dependable and timely delivery,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

Some key Republicans are also now sounding the alarm.

In the important swing state of Ohio, Atty. Gen. Dave Yost pleaded with Trump to postpone any changes to the Postal Service until after election day. GOP Sen. Rob Portman and other Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation urged DeJoy to “ensure timely and accurate delivery of election-related materials.”

The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election-year issue as DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail-delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.

At the White House, Trump leveled fresh assaults Tuesday on mail-in voting and universal postal ballots. More Americans than ever are expected to choose to vote absentee this year instead of potentially risking their health by voting in person at polling places.

“You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent everywhere,” Trump told reporters. “This isn’t games and you have to get it right.”

Congress is not in session, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is calling the House back to Washington over the crisis at the Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

The House is expected to vote Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency. The package will also include $25 billion to shore up the Postal Service, which faces continued financial losses.

But Trump made clear last week that he would block the $25 billion, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional funds to the states to help them process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

DeJoy and the head of the Postal Service Board of Governors are set to testify Monday in the House.

“We have to save the post office from the president now,” Pelosi said late Monday on MSNBC.

The Postal Service is among the nation’s oldest and more popular institutions, already strained in recent years by declines in the volume of first-class and business mail and now hit with new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump routinely criticizes its business model, but the financial outlook is far more complex, and includes an unusual requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits that advocates in Congress want to undo.

Ahead of the election, DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO who took over the Postal Service in June, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail.

Trump on Monday defended DeJoy, and also criticized postal operations, claiming that universal mail-in ballots would be “a disaster.” He told reporters that he wanted “to have a post office that runs without losing billions and billions of dollars a year.”

The decision to recall the House carries a political punch. Voting in the House will highlight the issue after the week-long Democratic National Convention nominating Joe Biden as the party’s presidential pick, and will put pressure on the Republican-held Senate to respond. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sent senators home for a summer recess.

McConnell distanced himself Monday from Trump’s complaints about mail operations. But the Republican leader also declined to recall senators to Washington, insisting that the Postal Service “is going to be just fine.”

“We’re going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected,” McConnell said in Horse Cave, Ky. “And I don’t share the president’s concerns.”

Two Democratic lawmakers have called on the FBI to investigate whether DeJoy or members of the independent Postal Service Board of Governors may have committed a crime in slowing the mail.

Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and other Democrats, meanwhile, urged the postal board to use its authority under a 1970 law to reverse operational changes put in place last month by DeJoy. If he declines to cooperate, “you have the authority, under the Postal Reorganization Act, to remove the postmaster general,” the senators said in a letter to board members.

Congress is in a standoff over postal operations. House Democrats approved $25 billion for the service in a COVID-19 relief package, but Trump — who openly warns of a rigged election — and Senate Republicans have balked at additional funds for election security. McConnell held a conference call Monday with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and GOP senators on the broader virus aid package.

The Postal Service said it had stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines following complaints from lawmakers and customers. It said it would stop removing its distinctive blue mailboxes through mid-November.

The legislation set for Saturday’s vote, the Delivering for America Act, would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to the operations or level of service it had in place Jan. 1. The package would include the $25 billion in earlier funds that are stalled in the Senate.

DeJoy, the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who was not a career postal employee, has pledged to modernize the money-losing agency to make it more efficient. He eliminated most overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.

Trump said last week that he was blocking emergency aid to the Postal Service, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states to help process an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Both funding requests have been tied up in congressional negotiations over a new coronavirus relief package.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service is seeking a short-term rate increase that would raise prices on some parcel services, including Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, first-class package service, Parcel Select and Parcel Return Service. The agency cited increased expenses, heightened demand for online packages because of the coronavirus pandemic and an expected increase in holiday mail volume.

In a letter to postal staffers last week obtained by the Associated Press, DeJoy said his policies had brought “unintended consequences that impacted our overall service levels,” but added that the Postal Service “must make a number of significant changes which will not be easy, but which are necessary.”

Nate Castro, a postal staffer and union shop steward in Florida with more than three decades of experience, said the rationale behind DeJoy’s policy changes has been unclear.

“He’s on express mode where he’s not even taking the advice of people that are experienced for years,” said Castro.