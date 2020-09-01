Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 1 million, world’s 4th-highest tally

Russia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new infections.

With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth-largest caseload in the world after the U.S., Brazil and India. More than 815,000 people have so far recovered, authorities said, and more than 17,000 have died.

But as of Tuesday, Russia had lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country’s regions.

Last month, Russian authorities announced approval of the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine — a move that Western experts met with skepticism and unease as the shots were only tested on a few dozen people. Last week, officials announced the start of advanced trials among 40,000 people.

It remains unclear whether vaccination of at-risk groups, such as doctors and teachers, announced earlier this year will be part of the trials or carried out in parallel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.