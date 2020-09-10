Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Another huge fire erupts in Beirut port, a month after massive blast

Fire burns in the port in Beirut on Thursday.
Fire burns in the port in Beirut on Thursday, near the site of last month’s devastating explosion.
(Hussein Malla / Associated Press)
By Nabih BulosStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2020
4:52 AM
BEIRUT — 

A large fire broke out in Beirut’s port Thursday, blanketing the skies of the Lebanese capital with thick black smoke and renewing fears of the cataclysmic explosion that devastated large swaths of the city last month.

Raging flames engulfed a warehouse in the duty-free area of the port. The warehouse, according to a statement by the Lebanese army, contained oil and tires. The cause is as yet not clear.

Beirut governor Marwan Abboud called on residents to stay away from the port’s environs and not obstruct the work of fire crews.

On Aug. 4, a stockpile of 2,755 tons of ammonium nitrate — a fertilizer which turns explosive when mixed with accelerants— detonated inside the port, killing nearly 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving hundreds of thousands without a home.

On social media, terrified residents shared videos of a column of smoke billowing over already-devastated neighborhoods. One video showed port workers running away from the blaze for fear of a repeat of last month’s blast.

For many other Beirutis, the fire also brought back unwelcome memories of the Aug. 4 explosion. An hour after the fire in the port began, traffic was snarled as panicked drivers sought to get away, even as others lined the highway near the port to get a closer view.

Trucks, ambulances and fire crews raced to the scene to combat the fire. A helicopter dipped a large bucket into the sea and dropped the water on the flames.

World & Nation
Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

