Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman, star of the Marvel film “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
ANDREW DALTON
Sep. 14, 2020
11:31 AM
Share
LOS ANGELES — 

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by the Associated Press.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Advertisement

Movies

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman held the screen with power and unerring purpose

"Get on Up," the new James Brown biopic starring Chadwick Boseman, got its own Pandora online radio station that helped Universal Pictures find latent fans who may be interested in the film.

Movies

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman held the screen with power and unerring purpose

As Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and King T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman commanded the screen with charm, skill and uncommon grace.

More Coverage

Appreciation: Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe
Netflix delays preview of Chadwick Boseman movie ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside his family knew that Boseman, who played the character Black Panther in four Marvel movies and starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe

Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a scene from Marvel's "Black Panther." Credit: Film Frame / Marvel Studios

Entertainment & Arts

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe

The Black community embraced Chadwick Boseman’s representation of heroes and culture from the ballfields of ’42' to the Wakanda of ‘Black Panther.’

More Coverage

ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Posthumous Boseman tweet is ‘most liked’ in Twitter history

Movies
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

ANDREW DALTON

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement