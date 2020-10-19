Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Confirmed coronavirus cases top 40 million worldwide

A woman wearing a face mask in Manchester, England, on Monday
A woman wearing a face mask walks in Manchester, England, on Monday.
(Peter Byrne / Press Association)
By Associated Press
Oct. 19, 2020
2:40 AM
UPDATED3:55 AM
Share
LONDON — 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the planet now exceeds 40 million.

The milestone was passed early Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which collates reporting from around the world.

The actual worldwide figure of coronavirus infections is likely to be far higher, as testing has been variable, many people have had no symptoms and some governments have concealed the true number of cases.

To date, more than 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been reported, although experts believe that number, too, to be an undercount.

Advertisement

The U.S., Brazil and India have reported by far the highest numbers of cases, although the increase in recent weeks has been driven by a surge in Europe, which has seen more than 240,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far.

Last week, the World Health Organization said Europe had a reported a record weekly high of nearly 700,000 cases and said that the region was responsible for about a third of cases globally. Britain, France, Russia and Spain account for about half of all new cases in the region.

World & Nation

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days

Medical staff takes a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

World & Nation

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days

Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to unite like they did in the spring to slow the coronavirus spread after another daily record of new cases.

The WHO said new measures being taken across Europe — including new requirements on mask-wearing in Italy and Switzerland, the closure of restaurants and bars in Northern Ireland and Belgium, a nighttime curfew in France and targeted lockdowns in parts of Britain — are “absolutely essential” to stop COVID-19 from overwhelming hospitals.

Advertisement

The agency said several European cities could soon see their intensive care units overwhelmed and warned that governments and citizens should take all necessary measures to slow the virus’ spread, including bolstering testing and contact tracing, wearing masks and following social-distancing measures.

The WHO has previously estimated that about 1 in 10 of the world’s population — or 780 million people — have been infected with the coronavirus, more than 20 times the official number of cases.

Some researchers have argued that allowing the virus to spread in populations that are not obviously vulnerable will help build up “herd immunity” and is a more realistic way to stop the pandemic instead of the restrictive lockdowns that have proved economically devastating.

World & Nation

Sweden: Why the ‘moral superpower’ dissented over COVID-19

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo employees socially distance due to the coronavirus as they have a drink after work, in Stockholm. Sweden's relatively low-key approach to coronavirus lockdowns captured the world's attention when the pandemic first hit Europe. Now, as infection numbers surge in much of Europe, Sweden has some of the lowest numbers of new cases and there are only 14 people being treated for the virus in intensive care in the country of 10 million. (Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency via AP, File)

World & Nation

Sweden: Why the ‘moral superpower’ dissented over COVID-19

As it did over the migration crisis in 2015, the Scandinavian country took a COVID-19 position distinct from its European neighbors.
Advertisement

But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned against the belief that herd immunity might be a viable strategy to pursue, saying that this kind of protection needs to be achieved by vaccination, not by deliberately exposing people to a potentially fatal disease.

“Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical,” Tedros said last week.

The U.N. health agency said it hopes there might be enough data to determine if any of the COVID-19 vaccines now being tested are effective by the end of the year. But it warned that first-generation vaccines are unlikely to provide complete protection and that it could take at least two years to bring the pandemic under control.

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement