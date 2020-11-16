The head (if not the body) of a Greek god: Ancient bust of Hermes found in Athens

An ancient bust of the Greek god Hermes was discovered in good condition in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said Sunday.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday an appears to be from around 300 B.C. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as a youthful god.

The head is in the style of famed Greek sculptor Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of the fifth century B.C., the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.