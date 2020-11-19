Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Worker finds tiny owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

A Saw-whet owl got a clean bill of health after being found on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N.Y., where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75-foot Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, N.Y., in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

