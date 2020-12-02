CDC expected to shorten coronavirus quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine for anyone exposed to a person infected with the coronavirus, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise dramatically across the nation.

According to a senior Trump administration official, the new guidelines will allow people who have come in contact to someone with the coronavirus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the policy change had been under discussion for some time as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. The policy would speed up the return to normal activities by those deemed to be “close contacts” of a person with the coronavirus, which has infected more than 13.5 million Americans and killed at least 270,000.

While the CDC had said the incubation period for the coronavirus was thought to extend to 14 days, most individuals became infectious and developed symptoms between four and five days after exposure.

It won’t be the first time that the CDC has adjusted its guidance for the coronavirus as it considered new research. In July, the agency shortened the length of time it advised a person to stay in isolation after first experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — from 14 days to 10, provided the person is longer sick at that point.

The new guidance was presented Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting for final approval.