As U.S. rolls out COVID-19 vaccine, some in Europe chafe at their wait

As the U.S. starts its mass-inoculation drive and Britain continues its vaccine rollout, some in Europe are chafing at their wait for approval of a COVID-19 shot, which Germany is now demanding happen sooner than planned.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn had already expressed impatience with the European Medicines Agency, which has scheduled a Dec. 29 meeting on potential COVID-19 vaccines. Now, Spahn is demanding an accelerated timetable, according to German’s DPA news agency.

“Our goal is an approval before Christmas so that we can still start vaccinating this year,” Spahn said late Monday, after images of jubilant Americans receiving the first COVID-19 shots in the U.S. were beamed around the world.

Germany has set up more than 400 vaccination centers, activated about 10,000 doctors and medical staff and was prepared to start mass vaccinations as early as Tuesday, Spahn said. But as a member of the EU, Europe’s most populous country is still awaiting approval of a vaccine by the EMA.

Spahn is pushing for quick approval of the shot developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, which has already been authorized for use in Britain, which began administering injections last week, and the U.S. and Canada, which launched their vaccination campaigns Monday.

Emer Cooke, the head of the agency, said Monday that his team was already working “around the clock.” But he added that the timeline for vaccine approval is constantly under review, suggesting that the date could be moved up.

Part of the problem could be that the EU is seeking to kick off vaccinations in all of its 27 nations at the same time, forcing Germany to wait as other countries catch up in getting their distribution networks ready.

Spahn’s growing anxiety comes as Germany has been hitting records of new daily coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. Although Germany’s death toll remains far lower than Italy’s or Britain’s, the country is going into a hard lockdown Wednesday, with schools and most stores shutting down at least until Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of cases.

Spahn’s ministry says Germany is ready to give 3 million to 4 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination doses in January and up to 11 million doses in the first quarter of 2021.

The country would be able to vaccinate up to 60% of Germany’s citizens by the end of the summer, Spahn said Monday night on public broadcaster ZDF. The World Health Organization has said that about 60% to 70% of a population needs to be vaccinated to successfully tamp down the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease-control agency, on Tuesday reported 14,432 new confirmed cases and 500 new deaths, the third-highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic began. Germany has logged more than 22,600 COVID-19 deaths overall.