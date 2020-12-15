Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Japan’s ‘Twitter killer,’ who murdered 9 people, is sentenced to death

Takahiro Shiraishi leaves a police station in Tokyo in November 2017.
(Takuya Inaba / Kyodo News)
By Associated Press
Share
TOKYO — 

A Japanese court Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing and dismembering nine people, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media, in a case that shocked the country.

The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court found Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the “Twitter killer,” guilty of killing, dismembering and storing the bodies of the victims in his apartment in Zama, near Tokyo.

Shiraishi, 30, pleaded guilty and said he would not appeal his death sentence.

Police arrested him in 2017 after finding the bodies of eight women and one man in cold-storage cases in his apartment.

Advertisement

Investigators said Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to assist them with their suicidal wishes. He killed the women, including teenagers, after raping them, and also killed the boyfriend of one of the women to silence him, investigators said.

On Twitter, Shiraishi used the name “Hangman,” promising to help his victims die and inviting them to his apartment.

World & Nation

As Japan’s serial killing case unfolds, people ask: Did killer find victims through Twitter?

Suspect Takahiro Shiraishi (C) covers his face with his hands as he is transported to the prosecutor's office from a police station in Tokyo on November 1, 2017. The 27-year-old Japanese man, who was arrested after police found nine dismembered corpses rotting in his house, has confessed to killing all his victims over a two-month spree after contacting them via Twitter, media reports. / AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS / STR / Japan OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

World & Nation

As Japan’s serial killing case unfolds, people ask: Did killer find victims through Twitter?

After Aiko Tamura, a 23-year-old Tokyo resident, posted on Twitter her desire to commit suicide, her brother frantically began looking for clues to her whereabouts after she went missing Oct. 21.

Although his lawyers argued that he assisted the victims in their own suicidal wishes, Shiraishi later said he killed them without their consent.

Advertisement

In the ruling, presiding Judge Naokuni Yano said none of the victims agreed to be killed and that Shiraishi was fully responsible for their deaths, according to media reports.

Yano said the crime was extremely heinous and had caused fear and concern in a society where social media have become an indispensable part of everyday life, NHK public television reported.

Japan’s suicide rate ranks among the world’s highest. Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back up this year as people were hit by the effects of the pandemic.

Japan’s crime rate is relatively low, but there have been some recent high-profile killings and crimes. Last year, an arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto killed 36 people.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement