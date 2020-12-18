French leader Macron battles COVID-19 fever, fatigue at retreat outside Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron, the latest world leader to come down with COVID-19, is suffering from fever, cough and fatigue and is riding out his illness at a presidential retreat in Versailles, his office said Friday.

News of Macron’s coronavirus infection was disclosed Thursday at a time when France is again seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and warning of more as families prepare to get together for Christmas and New Year festivities.

Macron’s diagnosis also caused other French officials and European leaders to go into quarantine because of their recent interaction with him. The prime ministers of both Spain and Portugal went into self-isolation as a precaution.

Macron’s office declined to provide details of his treatment. He is staying at the presidential residence of La Lanterne in the former royal city of Versailles.

While the French leader routinely wears a mask and adheres to social-distancing rules, he hosted or took part in multiple group meals in the days before he tested positive. His aides have scrambled to contact all the people he had been with or near in recent days. The French health minister suggested that he might have been infected at an EU summit in Brussels last week, but Macron had multiple meetings in Paris as well.

Critics called it a bad example to set for his compatriots, who have been advised to keep their gatherings to six people or fewer. France reported another 18,254 new infections Thursday. Its death toll is just under 60,000.

France’s Pasteur Institute released a study Friday suggesting that mealtimes at home and in public are a major source of contamination. Pasteur epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet said on France-Inter radio that, during the holidays, “we can see each other, simply not be too numerous, and at critical moments at meals, not too many people at the same table.”

Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, in line with national health authorities’ recommendations, the president’s office said in a brief statement.

Macron, 42, “will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added. He went ahead with a planned speech by videoconference Thursday.